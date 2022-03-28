Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Declines By 55.4%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GURE remained flat at $$4.24 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

