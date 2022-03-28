Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Drops By 45.0%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 116,646 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 12.84. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

