Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Rises By 80.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RVSDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,491. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

