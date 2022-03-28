Short Interest in Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Grows By 100.0%

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SECVY remained flat at $$12.80 on Monday. Séché Environnement has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

About Séché Environnement

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and local authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

