Short Interest in Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Grows By 100.0%

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS SECVY remained flat at $$12.80 on Monday. Séché Environnement has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.
About Séché Environnement (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Séché Environnement (SECVY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.