Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Expands By 68.4%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$103.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.30. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $100.46 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Siltronic (Get Rating)

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.