Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Declines By 57.9%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 5,063,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.5 days.
TEFOF stock remained flat at $$4.57 during trading on Monday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.
Telefónica Company Profile
