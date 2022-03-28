Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Declines By 60.0%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,824. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

