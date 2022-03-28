Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $465,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.28. 57,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $107.50.

