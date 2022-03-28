Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 776 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after buying an additional 2,855,469 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter.

USIG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.49. 49,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

