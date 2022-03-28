Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 389 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

XBI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. 360,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,757,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

