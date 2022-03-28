SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $$41.91 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $63.20.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

