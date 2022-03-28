SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $$41.91 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $63.20.
About SMA Solar Technology (Get Rating)
