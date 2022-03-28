Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 6.3%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.20 and last traded at $233.60. Approximately 242,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,468,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average is $306.99. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

