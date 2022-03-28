Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,736,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,768,307 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $6.88.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

