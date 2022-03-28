SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.32

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 4261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

