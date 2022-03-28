Splinterlands (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.58 or 0.07093259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.39 or 1.00256678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

