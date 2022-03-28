Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.50. 584,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,973,063. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $300.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

