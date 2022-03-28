Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $164,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. 339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

