Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target to C$2.80

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 88,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

