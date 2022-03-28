Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Genocea Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,724 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,964% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 129,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.