SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,798.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $12,798.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.96 or 0.00816989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,703,955 coins and its circulating supply is 123,070,726 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

