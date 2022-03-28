TCW Group Inc. Acquires 117,511 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 228,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.