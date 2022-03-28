TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $5,620,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

