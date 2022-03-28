TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.