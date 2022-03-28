TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.67. 19,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,700. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,565. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

