TCW Group Inc. Has $24.60 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

