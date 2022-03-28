TCW Group Inc. Purchases 19,237 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -538.45%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

