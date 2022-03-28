TCW Group Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

