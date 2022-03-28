TCW Group Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.36. 131,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,505. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $371.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

