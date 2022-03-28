TCW Group Inc. Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after buying an additional 426,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after buying an additional 349,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $213.54. 51,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,236. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.