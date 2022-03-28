TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.02 on Monday, reaching $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 46,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.