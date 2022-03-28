Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $13.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on THNPF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

THNPF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Technip Energies has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.92.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

