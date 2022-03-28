Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,288. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,002,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.