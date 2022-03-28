Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,018. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 258,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.