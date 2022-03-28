Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,018. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.