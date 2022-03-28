Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE TVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $27.38.
