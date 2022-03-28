Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $81.43 billion and approximately $89.62 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 84,505,585,147 coins and its circulating supply is 81,374,736,008 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

