Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.13. 103,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

