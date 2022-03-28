The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NYSE SO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

