The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will report $20.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.68 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $136.39. 249,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.48. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.