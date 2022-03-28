Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Down 6.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 8,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $915.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

