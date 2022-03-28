Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the February 28th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

