Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the February 28th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25.
Tokuyama Company Profile (Get Rating)
