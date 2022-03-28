Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 23 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $555.10. 39,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $344.10 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

