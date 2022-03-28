Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $848,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

