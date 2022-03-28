Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

