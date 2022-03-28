TrustSwap Market Cap Hits $62.25 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $62.25 million and approximately $341,762.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

