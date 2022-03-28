Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $28.35

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.35, but opened at $29.41. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 1,417 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,495,000 after buying an additional 706,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

