UBS Group Increases M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 275

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank upgraded M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.05.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $$2.88 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.