VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.90

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 448954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

