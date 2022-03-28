VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.90

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 448954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

