VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 33,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,114,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

