VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 33,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,114,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.