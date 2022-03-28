Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $65.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $50.80. 233,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,195. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

