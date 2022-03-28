Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,350. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.32.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

